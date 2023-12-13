Child dies after getting run over by heavy machinery, Ga. deputies say

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A child has died after getting run over by heavy machinery in central Georgia, according to the sheriff’s office.
WGXA-TV said the incident occurred Monday evening around 5:30 p.m. in the Riverbend North subdivision along Thompson Mill Road in Bonaire.
Houston County Coroner James Williams told WGXA-TV the 9-year-old died at the scene.
The child’s identity was not released. Officials have not said what led up to the incident or what type of machinery it was.
The Houston County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Channel 2 Action News they are investigating an ‘accidental’ incident.
Due to the investigation being active and ongoing, they said they won’t be releasing any other information at this time.
