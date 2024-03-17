Woodstock Police asking for public’s help locating missing 10-year-old

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Woodstock Police Department is asking the public to be aware and on the lookout for a missing 10-year-old, officials said via social media.

Sailor Ann, 10, was last seen in the area of Reformation around 5 p.m., officials say.

Police say the child was last seen wearing a pink and white shirt with denim shorts with a black sweater around her waist.

If Ann is located, you are asked to please call 911.

