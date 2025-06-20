Woodstock man sentenced, convicted of kidnapping, family violence

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — The Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office announced a Woodstock man learned his fate after being convicted of multiple charges, including family violence and kidnapping.

District Attorney Susan K. Treadaway announced Larry Ray Holt, 47, was convicted in May.

Holt was accused of kidnapping with bodily injury, family violence aggravated battery, family violence battery, cruelty to children and obstructing an officer after Cherokee County Sheriff’s deputies investigated a domestic dispute call.

The District Attorney’s Office said the 911 call came from a child to the sheriff’s office on July 3, 2024.

When deputies got to the home, Holt told them there hadn’t been a fight and that everyone inside was asleep.

However, the DA’s office said deputies at the front door saw a puddle of blood on the living room floor, showing signs of a possible struggle.

When deputies went inside, they found a woman “with visible injuries, including a laceration above her right eye and multiple contusions and hematomas on her scalp.”

Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Rachel Ashe, of the Domestic Violence Unit, said Holt tried to “downplay the violence inflicted that night” and said the woman was hurt by an accidental fall during his trial.

“This was no accident,” Ashe said. “It was a brutal assault that left lasting trauma on both the victim and the child who witnessed it.”

Holt was convicted on May 22 and sentenced on Thursday.

He received a life sentence and won’t be eligible for parole for 30 years.

“This case is a sobering reminder of the devastating impact of domestic violence – not only on victims, but also on children who witness these crimes,” Treadaway said. “Thanks to the bravery of a child who called 911, as well as the diligence of law enforcement and our Domestic Violence Unit, justice was served. Our Office remains committed to holding abusers accountable and ensuring the safety of survivors and their families.”

