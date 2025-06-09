Woodstock man gets 50 year sentence for family violence conviction

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office announced that a man was facing a 50 year sentence after negotiating a plea in a family violence case.

District Attorney Susan K. Treadaway said that David Ray Graham, 38 of Woodstock, entered a negotiated plea to multiple charges on Thursday, taking a guilty plea for multiple charges related to a domestic violence assault.

According to the DA’s office, Graham faced eight charges stemming from a sheriff’s office investigation in March 2024.

The DA’s office said Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office deputies went to Northside Cherokee Hospital after getting a report that a woman had been assaulted in a Woodstock home.

While being treated for what the DA’s office said were visible injuries, the victim told deputies that Graham had repeatedly punched and kicked her, threatened her with a machete and hammer and held her against her will in the home.

“Evidence in this case showed that over the course of one terrifying night, this defendant subjected a woman to prolonged and brutal violence,” Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Rachel Ashe, who prosecuted the case, said in a statement. “This was not an isolated incident. David Graham had abused this woman before, and this time he could have killed her. Even after his arrest, he continued the cycle of abuse by calling from jail to threaten her and pressure her to recant. This sentence holds him accountable and brings justice for the fear and harm he inflicted.”

Graham was charged with:

2 counts family violence aggravated assault

False imprisonment

3 counts family violence battery

Influencing a witness

Terroristic threats

The DA’s office said Graham was sentenced to 50 years, with 20 in prison and the remaining 30 on probation.

Graham’s probation has special conditions, including no contact of any kind with the victim, he must participate in a family violence intervention program, be evaluated and treated for mental health and substance abuse and must forfeit all of his weapons.

“Domestic violence threatens the safety of all citizens and has no place in our community. For this reason, we remain steadfast in our commitment to pursuing justice for all who are affected,” Treadaway said. “We commend the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office and the staff at Northside Cherokee Hospital for their compassionate response to protect and support the woman assaulted by this defendant.”

For those who know someone affected by domestic violence, or who are being affected and are in need of support, there is a 24/7 crisis hotline at 770-479-1703.

In an emergency, call 911.

