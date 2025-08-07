Woodstock holds groundbreaking for Little River Park, which will double city’s greenspace

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Woodstock city officials broke ground on the future site of Little River Park on Tuesday, marking the start of construction on what will become the city’s largest park.

The 110-acre park, funded by a parks bond referendum passed in 2023, will double the amount of Woodstock’s greenspace.

The groundbreaking ceremony was celebrated by Mayor Michael Caldwell, Council Member Brian Wolfe and City Manager Jeff Moon, along with other city council members.

“This is a gift for my children, for your children, and for their children’s children. How often do we get to give something like this to generations in the future?” Caldwell said during the ceremony.

He thanked the city council, the staff, the Woodstock Parks and Rec Advisory Board “and to everyone who has worked so hard to get this across the finish line.”

The park will feature an extensive trail system along Little River, a lake for fishing and paddling, and new playgrounds.

Construction will occur alongside the development of a roundabout on Trickum Road, which will serve as the park’s main entrance.

Wolfe emphasized the importance of public input in developing the park’s concept, as it “truly helped develop the concept and the idea behind what we are building here.”

The city plans to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the park’s opening in fall 2026.

