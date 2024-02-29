Woodstock Fire Department deploying 5 new automated external defribrillators

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — In a bid to make lifesaving equipment more available during emergency operations, the Woodstock Fire Department announced they were deploying five newly purchased automated external defibrillators.

The department said the new Zoll AEDs will make it so every vehicle in the fire department’s fleet is equipped with an AEDs, going forward.

Fire officials said the defibrillators were bought with funds received during a national opioid settlement. The State of Georgia opted into the settlements in 2022 and local governments were given the opportunity to join in to help address the opioid crisis’ effects, according to Woodstock Fire.

“This investment by the City of Woodstock in the AEDs for the remainder of our fire department fleet vehicles is significant,” Woodstock Fire Chief Shane Dobson said in a statement. “When every vehicle in our fleet is equipped with this life-saving device, the Woodstock Fire Department’s ability to provide crucial Basic Life Support (BSL) to those experiencing cardiac emergencies in our city will be greatly enhanced.”

In 2023, officials said they responded to more than 6,800 calls for service as well as having Woodstock firefighters and EMTs providing stand-by emergency medical services during community events like the Woodstock Summer Concert Series and high school sports.

