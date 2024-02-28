Driver arrested for speeding 101 mph in Snellville showed police dash cam video of chase

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Snellville police arrested a man who sped away from an officer at over 100 miles per hour after they tracked him to his house using FLOCK cameras.

On Tuesday at 12:40 p.m., a Snellville police officer was monitoring traffic for speeders on Lenora Church Road when he heard a vehicle with a very loud exhaust accelerate past his patrol car.

The officer clocked a silver Chevrolet Camaro at 101 mph in the 45 mph zone.

The officer turned on his blue lights and started to chase the Camaro. Police say the driver of the Camaro continued to speed and wove in and out of traffic to attempt to get away.

When the officer caught up with the Camaro, the driver made a U-turn.

As the driver passed the officer, the officer was able to get a look at him. When the driver turned onto Springdale Road, the office discontinued the chase.

The officer met with a supervisor with the Snellville Police Department Criminal Investigations Division and reviewed FLOCK camera footage in the area and was able to locate the Camaro.

The Camaro’s license plate was able to be seen on camera and police learned the car was registered to Basil Baby, 28, of Snellville.

The officer pulled up Baby’s driver’s license and was able to partially identify Baby as being the driver he saw speeding.

Officers drove to Baby’s home and when they pulled into the driveway, Baby was sitting in his Camaro with the headlights on and the engine running.

Police took him into custody without any issues.

Police say Baby uttered, “Yeah, it was me earlier,” while he was being arrested.

During an interview, Baby admitted to speeding away from the officer. The officer also noticed that Baby had a dash camera in his car.

The officer asked if he had video of the chase on his phone and Baby said he did.

Baby then voluntarily showed the officer video of the entire speeding incident and chase.

Baby was charged with speeding, reckless driving, two counts of failure to obey a traffic control device, improper U-Turn, unsafe lane change, and felony fleeing or attempting to elude police.

