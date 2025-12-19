Woodstock considering bike restrictions after vandalism in parking deck

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Two men have been arrested for vandalizing an elevator in Woodstock and causing $7,000 in damages while riding mini-bikes recklessly in a shopping center.

The suspects, identified as Anthony D’Haeseleer, 33, and Carson Rhoden, are facing felony charges.

The incident occurred when the two men rode their mini-bikes in an elevator, where they burned out their tires, filling the space with smoke and heating the floor to the point of melting.

Jeff Moon, Woodstock City Manager, told Channel 2’s Tom Regan that the fire got hot enough to damage the subfloor and burn one of the crossbeams.

Initially, investigators thought the culprits were teenagers, but they later identified the two suspects as adults.

Moon said the damage to the elevator amounted to approximately $7,000.

“They had ridden the same mini bikes before they went to the parking deck, through the pedestrian plazas, endangering pedestrians and families that were shopping, almost hitting people. They ran from mall security,” Moon said.

The city is now considering restrictions on mini-bikes and e-bikes following the incident, which reflects growing concerns over their safety.

“I got an email from a gentleman who lives in town, and his toddler almost got hit by one of the e-cycles on the sidewalk. He’s very upset about it,” Moon said.

The two men arrested face felony charges for property damage and reckless driving related to the incident.

The city government is expected to hold discussions in the upcoming weeks regarding potential restrictions.

