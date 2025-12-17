2 arrested after being caught on camera riding motorbikes into elevator, police say

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — What began as a dangerous joyride through a busy shopping area ended with two men arrested and a downtown Woodstock elevator left badly damaged, according to police.

On the evening of Dec. 9, two riders on mini motorbikes were seen weaving through the pedestrian plaza at the Outlet Shoppers at Atlanta, an area meant for foot traffic.

From there, the pair headed south into downtown Woodstock.

Woodstock police said their ride continued at the City Center East Parking Deck, where they drove their motobijes into an elevator.

Security footage showed the men performing burnouts inside the elevator, filling it with thick black smoke and damaging the ADA-accessible flooring and subfloor beneath it, police said.

According to authorities, the damage caused the elevator to be shut down until repairs can be made.

Woodstock police identified the suspects as Anthony Dean D’Haeseleer, 33, of Woodstock and Carson William Rhodenwere, 27, of Canton.

Both were arrested on warrants and booked into the Cherokee County Jail.

They face multiple charges inlcuding felony counts of interference with government property and second-degree criminal damage to property, along with misdemeanor charges of reckless driving, reckless stunt driving and party to a crime.

Police say the suspects stood out, riding distinctive mini motorbikes and wearing easily recognizable gear, and that visibility played a role in their arrest.

“We are grateful for the public’s assistance,” said Woodstock Police Chief Roland Castro. “The community’s willingness to share information helped us swiftly identify and apprehend these individuals who have not only damaged public property but also endangered a number of pedestrians in two popular shopping districts.”

