VIDEO: Suspects ride motorbikes into elevator inside Woodstock parking deck

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Police in Woodstock are searching for two suspects who vandalized the City Center East Parking Deck on Tuesday night.

Woodstock police said the suspects rode their mini motorbikes into the elevator, causing significant damage.

According to officials, the elevator is now out of service while repairs are completed.

Video released by the WPD shows the suspects revving up the bikes while smoke arises in the elevator.

Police believe someone will recognize their distinctive bikes and backpacks.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Abrahamson at 770-592-6000 extension 1119 or via email at cabrahamson@woodstockga.gov.

