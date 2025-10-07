Woodstock beginning construction on new roundabout

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Construction begins this week on a vital corridor in the city of Woodstock.

The Neese Road Northern Segment is the final piece of a multi-phase plan to upgrade the Neese Road corridor from the Marlowe subdivision north to Arnold Mill Road.

There will be a new roundabout at the Neese/Washington/Driftwood intersection, replacing a four-way stop, sidewalks, and multi-modal trails connecting the corridor to Dupree Park, as well as road improvements.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“Neese Road is a vital north-south corridor, and this project will make it safer and more efficient for drivers while creating important access for pedestrians and cyclists,” said Mayor Michael Caldwell. “This is a major step forward in our city-wide effort to improve traffic flow and provide valuable trail connections.”

Construction should be completed by the spring of 2027.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group