VIDEO: Man breaks into Cherokee restaurant, makes off with 2 drinks and food delivery tablet

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — One Georgia sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help in catching a suspected thief.

The Cherokee Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened on Oct. 15, just before 3 a.m. in the unincorporated area of Woodstock.

The video shows a man approaching the back of the Cuernavaca Taqueria Mexican Restaurant on Towne Lake Parkway.

Deputies said the man went inside the restaurant and rummaged around the front counter, before stealing two beverages and a Grub Hub tablet. He then left the restaurant.

Anyone with information or who can identify the suspect is urged to contact investigators with the Criminal Investigations Division at 770-928-0239.

