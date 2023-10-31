Suspects strip 16-year-old victim of clothing, assault him with baseball bat, Hall deputies say

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Two teens are behind bars after deputies said they robbed and assaulted a 16-year-old in Hall County.

Hall County deputies said Joshua Gutierrez, 17, of Gainesville, Andre Marcus Brooks, 17, of Flowery Branch, and another suspect picked up the 16-year-old victim from a store on Shallowford Road. The victim, Gutierrez and Brooks knew one another, deputies said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspects drove the victim to a home on Bradford Street Extension on Friday night with the impression that they were going to a party.

When they arrived at the home, authorities said the suspects assaulted the victim with a baseball bat, stripping him of his clothing, and fired a gunshot in the direction of the victim. They also stole the victim’s items and took off in a vehicle.

The victim, whose identity was not released, was taken to the hospital for medical treatment. He has since been released.

On Saturday, authorities arrested Gutierrez near Georgia 60 and Queen City Parkway. Brooks was arrested Monday morning at a home on Tumbling Creek Road.

They are both charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault. The duo remain behind bars at the Hall County Jail without bond. HCSO investigators continue to search for the suspect in the crime.

