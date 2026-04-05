Vehicle fire spreads to home in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A vehicle fire started in the driveway and spread to a home early Sunday. Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services worked to keep the fire from spreading further

Firefighters responded at 1 a.m. to the vehicle fire on Bennett Farms Trail and quickly upgraded the response to address the structure fire.

Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services said water halted the fire’s progress into the home.

Everyone in the home was able to get out safely without getting hurt, and crews made sure no people or pets were still in the home.

The structure remained intact thanks to the quick initial fire response, fire authorities said.

“The quick and decisive actions of all crews on scene are a testament to the training efforts of all members at CCFES,” Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services said.

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