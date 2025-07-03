Tractor-trailer crash damages water line, closes road in Cherokee County

A tractor-trailer crash sent water shooting up in the air in Cherokee County on Wednesday, causing a road closure.

One person was hurt in the one-vehicle crash.

The truck was hauling trash when it overturned on East Cherokee Drive at Cokers Chapel Road, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office reported.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The tractor-trailer hit a fire hydrant, damaging the water line. It also dumped the load of trash on the roadway.

The truck driver was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta with non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

East Cherokee Drive is closed while crews are repairing the water line, but the sheriff’s office said the road should be open soon.

In the meantime, drivers should avoid the area.

Accident E Cherokee Cherokee A tractor-trailer crashed on East Cherokee Drive in Cherokee County, dumping its load of trash on the road. (Source: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group