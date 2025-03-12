Suspect sentenced to 35 years for rape, battery of 14-year-old in Cherokee County

A Cobb County man learned his fate last week after he was convicted of sex crimes in January, stemming from his abuse of a 14-year-old girl.

Alexis Trinidad, also known as Elder Israel Perez, a 34-year-old man from Marietta, was sentenced on March 5 to serve 35 years in prison, followed by life on probation, for rape, aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery, child molestation (3 counts), and cruelty to children in the first degree.

Perez became familiar to the Cherokee County DA’s Office in April 2023 after a child reported to members of her family that Perez would force himself on her.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officials say Perez was known to the child and committed the acts in a home in Acworth. The child was 14 years old at the time.

Perez was found guilty after a four-day trial.

“Outside of the underlying facts of this case, that a 14-year-old was violated by a 32-year-old man, the jury heard evidence that these crimes only came to light because the child could not bottle it up anymore and had resorted to self-harming,” said Assistant District Attorney David Bailey. “The horrible acts that this man committed upon a child caused physical injuries and lasting emotional trauma that she still endures to this day.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Perez is forbidden to have contact with the victim, the victim’s family, other witnesses during the trial, and any child under the age of 18.

Judge David Cannon Jr. also banned Perez from ever entering Cherokee County again.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group