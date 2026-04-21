Stretch of road closed for several months in Cherokee County

A portion of South Jett Road will be closed this week and last through November for road improvements.

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The road will be closed between 5135 South Jett Road and 5133 South Jett Road.

Crews will be reconstructing the road and working to realign it.

Cherokee County says this is due to safety concerns with the curve in the road that impacts visibility in the area. Additional work will consist of crews installing a new storm drainage system, along with the construction of curb and gutter and a sidewalk along the east side of the road.

Drivers can expect to see detours.

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