Stepmom, teen arrested in blood-spattered car in Walmart parking lot, charged with 26 car break-ins

CANTON, Ga. — A Canton teenager and his stepmother were arrested and accused of breaking into 26 cars after police found them inside a blood-spattered car with multiple stolen items in plain view.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Canton police said they responded to reports of 26 cars that were broken into in the Cherokee Overlook subdivision and the Laurels of Greenwood Apartments just before 8 a.m. Sunday.

Police found blood inside several of the vehicles. A witness reported seeing a red passenger vehicle leaving the area after a car alarm went off.

Around 2 p.m., police responded to reports that a teenager and a woman were passed out inside a red car in the parking lot of a Walmart on Riverstone Parkway.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police could see blood and numerous items inside the car.

The woman, Brianna Rogers, of Canton, and her stepson, who has not been identified, were detained at the scene. Rogers was treated by EMS for a cut on her hand. The teenager was found to have a gun on him.

It’s unclear why the two were passed out in the car.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Both were arrested and charged with 26 counts of felony entering auto and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted delon.

Additional charges are pending. Anyone with more information about these investigations is urged to call 911 or the police department at 770-720-4883.

Henry County chief deputy caught going 96 mph in 35 mph. His citation wasn’t for super speeding

©2023 Cox Media Group