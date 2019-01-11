Police searching for man accused of lewd behavior, following women at Walmart

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Police want to question a man about accusations of public indecency at a busy Walmart in Canton.
A security guard told police the man was following female customers around the store performing lewd acts. He left before police could confront him.
Channel 2's Tom Regan got pictures of the man from the store's surveillance cameras.
We're talking to police about what shoppers need to be on the lookout for, for Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
