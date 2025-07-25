Overturned tractor-trailer blocking Cherokee County highway

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — All westbound lanes of a highway in Woodstock are currently shut down after an 18-wheeler overturned.
Woodstock police and fire officials say Hwy. 92 westbound at Interstate 575 is currently blocked.
Channel 2 Action News is working to learn what led up to the crash and if anyone was hurt. Get the latest details on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
Georgia Department of Transportation cameras in the area show a large presence of police and fire units surrounding the tractor-trailer lying on its side.
Triple Team Traffic suggests using Towne Lake Parkway as an alternate route.
Woodstock: Overturned tractor trailer on Hwy 92 e of I-575. Use Towne Lake Pkwy as alternate. #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/2XDERrBp9U— Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) July 25, 2025
There is currently no estimated time for the crash to clear and the highway to reopen.
