Overturned tractor-trailer blocking Cherokee County highway

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — All westbound lanes of a highway in Woodstock are currently shut down after an 18-wheeler overturned.

Woodstock police and fire officials say Hwy. 92 westbound at Interstate 575 is currently blocked.

Channel 2 Action News is working to learn what led up to the crash and if anyone was hurt. Get the latest details on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

Georgia Department of Transportation cameras in the area show a large presence of police and fire units surrounding the tractor-trailer lying on its side.

Triple Team Traffic suggests using Towne Lake Parkway as an alternate route.

Woodstock: Overturned tractor trailer on Hwy 92 e of I-575. Use Towne Lake Pkwy as alternate. #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/2XDERrBp9U — Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) July 25, 2025

There is currently no estimated time for the crash to clear and the highway to reopen.

