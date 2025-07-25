Cherokee County

Overturned tractor-trailer blocking Cherokee County highway

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Overturned tractor-trailer on Hwy. 92 in Woodstock (Georgia Department of Transportation)
WOODSTOCK, Ga. — All westbound lanes of a highway in Woodstock are currently shut down after an 18-wheeler overturned.

Woodstock police and fire officials say Hwy. 92 westbound at Interstate 575 is currently blocked.

Channel 2 Action News is working to learn what led up to the crash and if anyone was hurt. Get the latest details on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

Georgia Department of Transportation cameras in the area show a large presence of police and fire units surrounding the tractor-trailer lying on its side.

Triple Team Traffic suggests using Towne Lake Parkway as an alternate route.

There is currently no estimated time for the crash to clear and the highway to reopen.

