New Woodstock police chief sworn in

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — The City of Woodstock officially swore in its new police chief on Monday.

Channel 2 Action News reported when Roland Castro was announced as the sole finalist for the position in mid-November.

The city initially announced his tenure had started on Dec. 8, but the official swearing-in ceremony didn’t happen until just over a week later.

At the ceremony, Woodstock Mayor Michael Caldwell administered Castro’s oath.

The new police chief was accompanied by his wife as he too his oath of office at the City Center.

“Tonight marks an important milestone for the City of Woodstock as we officially swear in Chief Roland Castro,” Caldwell said. “Woodstock is the second safest city in Georgia, and our Police Department is a major reason why. Chief Castro brings a proven record of leadership as he inherits an outstanding agency that serves our community with dedication every day. We are proud to have him here and we know he’s up to the task.”

Castro thanked the community for its support and pledged his commitment to engaging the community and working with others.

“I am honored by the trust placed in me by Mayor and Council, city leadership, and the Woodstock community,” Castro said at the ceremony. “I am committed to being present, listening to our residents, and working collaboratively to address concerns and keep Woodstock a safe place to call home. To the men and women of the Woodstock Police Department, I can’t wait to serve alongside you and get you all the training and tools you need to do your jobs. Let’s get to work.”

U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk also had a message for Castro, which was read to him by his District Director, Wayne Dodd.

According to the city, the message acknowledged Castro’s strong local leadership in public safety and congratulated him for the appointment as police chief.

