Woodstock City Council reveals identity of new police chief

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — The City of Woodstock has announced there would be a new police chief in town, starting next month.

Roland Castro was chosen as the sole finalist for the position of Chief of Police by Woodstock officials. He’ll officially begin his tenure on Dec. 8.

Castro brings over 28 years of law enforcement experience to his new role. Most recently, he served as the Deputy Chief of Police in Johns Creek.

Woodstock officials said Castro’s extensive career includes leadership roles across various divisions, such as Support Services, Operations, and Criminal Investigations.

“I am honored to be considered for the position of Chief of the Woodstock Police Department,” Castro said in a statement. “I look forward to the opportunity to work alongside the dedicated men and women of this department and to strengthen our connection with the community through continued engagement, open communication, and responsive service.”

Castro’s law enforcement journey began with the Alpharetta Police Department, where he served from 1997 to 2008 in roles including Criminal Investigations and SWAT.

He joined the Johns Creek Police Department in 2008, contributing significantly to various divisions, according to the city.

As a graduate of the FBI National Academy and the Police Executive Research Forum’s Senior Management Institute for Police, Castro also holds six Georgia POST Certificates.

He is also an active member of the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police and the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

Woodstock City Manager Jeff Moon said he was confident in Castro’s appointment, highlighting his experience and leadership style.

“Chief Castro’s experience and leadership style make him an excellent fit for the Woodstock Police Department,” Moon said. “He has a strong record of service and a deep understanding of community-focused policing that aligns perfectly with Woodstock’s values.”

To welcome Castro to his new role in Woodstock, a reception will be held on Dec. 15 at The Chambers at City Center, before the Regular Meeting of Mayor and Council.

