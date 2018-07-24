Music teacher jailed on child molestation charges

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A music teacher accused of molesting two children at his Woodstock home earlier this month may have other victims, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.
Jason Young, 37, remained in the Cherokee County jail roughly three weeks after his arrest on two counts of aggravated child molestation charges, Cherokee County sheriff’s Sgt. Marianne Kelley told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
“The cases are still active and ongoing,” she said. “We are asking for the community’s assistance as Young teaches music out of his residence in unincorporated Woodstock and we want to make sure there are no more potential victims.”
Young was arrested July 9.
Anyone with whose child took lessons from Young or who has information regarding other alleged abusers is asked to call the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 678-493-4325.
This article was written by Raisa Habersham, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
