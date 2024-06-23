Metro county wants to develop more greenways, trails and needs your input

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Cherokee County wants to hear from you about its first ever countywide Greenways & Trails Master Plan.

“The goal of the plan is to establish an intentional and cohesive approach to identifying potential locations for future trails, prioritizing trail connections and allocating funding for new projects with the cities and adjacent counties to develop the network,” a news release from the county said.

There have already been public input sessions, but now there is an online survey and interactive map to see so you can give your input on the potential greenways and trails.

“Public participation additionally includes 50 pins provided on the interactive map and over 200 up/down votes provided on the pinned items,” the county said.

“This is a community wide effort for connectivity and recreation in Cherokee County, and it is important that the public who uses these facilities tell us what they’d like to see,” community services agency director Bryan Reynolds said.

The deadline for the survey is June 30. You can check it out by clicking here.

