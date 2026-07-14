Metro Atlanta man sentenced for selling fentanyl in Walmart and Wendy’s parking lots

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — A Woodstock man has been sentenced to decades in prison after pleading guilty to multiple fentanyl and methamphetamine trafficking charges stemming from an undercover drug investigation in Cherokee County.

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The Office of the District Attorney for the Blue Ridge Judicial Circuit announced Tuesday that Quentodd Montell Pinkins, 35, of Woodstock, entered a negotiated guilty plea on June 2. He was sentenced to 30 years, with the first 15 years to be served in prison and the remaining 15 years on probation.

Pinkins pleaded guilty to three counts of sale of fentanyl, three counts of illegal use of a communication facility, three counts of trafficking fentanyl and one count of trafficking methamphetamine.

The charges stemmed from a 2025 investigation by the Cherokee Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad. Investigators began looking into Pinkins after receiving information that he was distributing fentanyl and methamphetamine in Woodstock.

According to authorities, undercover agents conducted four controlled drug purchases during the investigation. In each transaction, Pinkins sold fentanyl at locations near Highway 92 in Woodstock, officials said.

The final drug sale took place on March 19, 2025, when Pinkins sold seven grams of fentanyl, investigators said.

Later that day, Pinkins was arrested, and the Cherokee County SWAT team executed search warrants at his home and vehicle. Authorities said they recovered fentanyl, methamphetamine, marijuana, ecstasy, cocaine, a digital scale, cards containing trace amounts of fentanyl, a Smith & Wesson .357 revolver and $1,411 in cash.

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“Each controlled purchase strengthened the case against the defendant and led investigators to recover trafficking quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine,” Assistant District Attorney Leland McElveen said. “This defendant showed a complete disregard for public safety by brazenly conducting drug deals in plain sight in the Walmart and Wendy’s parking lots.”

Testing conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Division of Forensic Sciences confirmed the substances recovered included trafficking quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to prosecutors.

A judge imposed the negotiated sentence, ordering Pinkins to serve 30 years, including 15 years behind bars. He was also ordered to pay a $200,000 fine and comply with special conditions of probation.

“Fentanyl continues to devastate families and communities across Georgia,” District Attorney Susan K. Treadaway said. “Those who profit from distributing this deadly poison should expect significant prison sentences. We will continue working with our law enforcement partners to hold traffickers accountable and keep these dangerous narcotics off our streets.”

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