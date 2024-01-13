Metro Atlanta man heading to prison after being convicted of dog fighting

CANTON, Ga. — A Canton man found guilty of dog fighting and cruelty to prison last year has been sentenced to prison.

On Friday, Cherokee County District Attorney Susan Treadaway announced that Randall Larry Thaxton, 59, had been sentenced to 20 years with the first five to serve in prison.

Thaxton was found guilty of nine counts of dog fighting and seven counts of cruelty to animals in December.

In November 2022, the Cherokee County Marshal’s Office received a tip that linked Thaxton to a dogfighter in Dallas, Georgia.

Officers went to his home and found dogs chained up. They were chained close to one another, but just out of reach, a tactic used to increase a dog’s aggression.

Inside his home, investigators found a break stick, which is used to pry open a dog’s jaws during a fight, documents linking his dogs to known dog fighters, a journal with workout regimens for the dogs, steroids, staplers and more to treat wounds and a dog fighting creed pledging allegiance to the dog fighting community.

The DA’s office has now released photos of the dogs and details on their medical conditions, including one of them being pregnant.

Thaxton was also ordered to pay $45,000 in fines and 360 hours of community service. He is also forbidden from owning, possessing or breeding dogs.

