Canton man convicted of dog fighting, cruelty to animals

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Canton man has been found guilty of dog fighting and cruelty to animals.

On Friday, a Cherokee County jury deliberated for about three hours before convicting Randall Larry Thaxton, 59, of 9 counts of dog fighting and 7 counts of cruelty to animals.

According to the Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office, Superior Court Judge Tony Baker announced that Thaxton’s sentencing would be set in the future.

In November 2022, the Cherokee County Marshal’s Office received a tip that linked Thaxton to a dogfighter in Dallas, Georgia.

Officers performed a welfare check at Thaxton’s property and saw dogs tethered with heavy logging chains.

On Dec. 6, 2022, the Cherokee County Marshal’s Office and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team executed a search warrant on Thaxton’s property.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, inside his home, they found items associated with dog fighting including documents linking him to other known dog fighters, a journal with workout regimens to prepare dogs for fighting, a catalog to order training equipment, steroids, tattoo guns, staplers and medical supplies to treat wounds, contracts for the sale of dogs to known dog fighters, and a dog fighting creed pledging allegiance to the dog fighting community.

Officers removed nine dogs from his property that day with the help of the Cherokee County Animal Shelter.

During the trial, 11 witnesses testified and over 300 exhibits were presented.

