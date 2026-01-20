Metro area residents say it’s best to be prepared for winter storm

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Pat Wilson is the kind of guy who believes it’s best to be tuned in.

“To your Channel. You’re 2, right? I saw it on your channel,” Wilson said.

The forecast from Severe Weather Team 2, which is why Wilson picked up a snow shovel on Tuesday at Morgan’s Ace Hardware in Woodstock.

“Yeah. Because by Friday or so, when it gets to be well-known, these shovels will be gone,” Wilson said.

The store’s owner, Lisa Lusk, told Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen that Wilson is right.

“How many of these will you have Friday night?” Petersen asked Lusk.

“None. They’ll all be gone,” Lusk said.

Lusk’s family has been in the hardware business through 14 Georgia winters, so they’re always prepared.

“You do pre-plan, but you can only do that so much because when it happens, it happens,” Lusk said.

That’s when they get a run on shovels, generators, faucet covers, ice melt, firewood, and sleds.

They already sold out of sleds.

Wilson just needed the shovel, and he headed home. He said if the snow and ice come, he won’t be venturing out.

“People do panic. Roads are traveled by people who don’t understand what they’re doing out there. You’re better off just staying off of them,” Wilson said.

