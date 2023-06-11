Man reportedly drowns after jumping into Lake Allatoona for sunglasses

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Game Wardens say a man aboard a boat with friends fell off the boat and possibly drowned on Lake Allatoona after he disappeared underwater.

According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division, Game Wardens arrived on Lake Allatoona at Victoria Harbor around 5:37 p.m. Saturday.

Witnesses said a 44-year-old man, Dehaven Prillerman, fell off of a pontoon boat.

On the scene, wardens and the Cherokee County Fire Department deployed divers to search the water.

The boat’s owner said he, Prillerman, and eight others were on the pontoon boat when Prillerman dropped his sunglasses in the water.

Witnesses told authorities that Prillerman might have jumped in to get them out, but that they did not see him get in the water, instead only hearing a splash.

Afterward, Prillerman didn’t resurface, officials say.

Later on Saturday, dive teams recovered Prillerman’s body under a dock, according to Georgia DNR.

