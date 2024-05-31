Man banned from Cherokee County after pleading guilty to assaulting multiple women

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Canton man will have to leave Cherokee County once he finishes 12 years of his 35-year prison sentence.

Cherokee District Attorney Susan Treadaway’s office announced Thursday that Adam Josef Cromer, 32, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of false imprisonment, two counts of battery, hindering an emergency telephone call and criminal trespass.

Prosecutors say the charges stem from two domestic violence incidents that involve two different women.

The first happened in August 2021 in Woodstock when he fired two shots at his on-again, off-again girlfriend.

Deputies found his 9mm Ruger in the seat of his car and it smelled like burnt gunpowder.

Two years after that, while he was out on bond in June 2023, Cromer and another woman got into an argument that turned physical.

He put the woman in a chokehold and threw her phone when she tried calling 911. He strangled her a second time and she nearly went unconscious.

She was able to escape into the bathroom, lock the door and call 911 from her smartwatch.

Cromer had left before police arrived, but he was arrested at his home the next day.

“This defendant terrorized not one, but two women. While he was out on bond for shooting at his girlfriend, he went on to strangle another woman,” said Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Rachel Ashe.

Cromer was sentenced to 35 years, but will serve 12 of them in prison. He was also banned from Cherokee County and will not have contact with either of the victims.

