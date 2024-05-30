Northwest GA deputy finds 38 lbs. of marijuana, $17K in cash during traffic stop

CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA. — A deputy in northwest Georgia recently seized lots of marijuana and cash during a traffic stop.
On May 18, a deputy stopped a vehicle in the Gore area of Chattooga County and ended up finding 38 pounds of marijuana, several pounds of THC wax, other illegal drugs, a handgun, and over $17,000 in cash.
Stephen Cox, 55, of New Jersey was arrested on several charges related to possession and trafficking of drugs.
The same deputy also recently made another arrest, unrelated to this one, for trafficking of fentanyl.
