Husband desperate to find wife who disappeared more than a week ago

    By: Justin Wilfon

    WOODSTOCK, Ga. - A husband is desperate to find his wife, who disappeared more than a week ago.

    Woodstock police are searching for Robin Newton. She was last seen July 30 when she left to visit a friend.

    Newton was last seen driving in a green minivan.

    Her husband Wayne told Channel 2's Justin Wilfon that he is concerned about her well-being. 

    "She told me she was going to help a friend, and she'd be at Lake Hartwell, and she might stay a night or two," Wayne Newton said. 

