Husband desperate to find wife who disappeared more than a week ago

WOODSTOCK, Ga. - A husband is desperate to find his wife, who disappeared more than a week ago.
Woodstock police are searching for Robin Newton. She was last seen July 30 when she left to visit a friend.
Newton was last seen driving in a green minivan.
Her husband Wayne told Channel 2's Justin Wilfon that he is concerned about her well-being.
"She told me she was going to help a friend, and she'd be at Lake Hartwell, and she might stay a night or two," Wayne Newton said.
TONIGHT AT 11, why he believes his wife would never just leave, for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat.
