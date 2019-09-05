Home security cameras: New crime-fighting tool, but is it a privacy concern?

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - It is the new neighborhood watch.
Police are teaming up with homeowners to solve crimes in their communities.
Cherokee County is the latest to get on board with the partnership of sharing home surveillance cameras.
The goal of the new partnership is to have another resource to track down criminals.
There are some privacy concerns. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office wants to address those worries.
They tell Channel 2’s Lauren Pozen they are not asking to see random videos live from the community.
It is only to be used to collect evidence of crimes that happened in an area where the cameras are.
We’ll show you exactly how the increasingly popular technology is connecting communities and the law enforcement that serves them to solve crimes, Friday on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
