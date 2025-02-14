Gwinnett County woman became drunk, stole vehicle, crashed it. Now, she’s facing jail time

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Cherokee County woman awaits her sentence after being found guilty of theft by taking, driving under the influence (per se), and driving under the influence (less safe) (alcohol) on Wednesday, the Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Cynthia Maria Melendez, 43, of Lawrenceville became drunk on June 9, 2023, when a woman called 911 to report that Melendez had stolen her vehicle.

Investigators learned Melendez stayed at an acquaintance’s home for the night. When everyone went to sleep, she left the home and took a vehicle without consent.

Melendez crashed that vehicle into another parked car, then called an Uber.

Deputies found her nearby and arrested Melendez.

Sentencing will be set for a later date, the district attorney’s office said.

