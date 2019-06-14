Former deputy accused of sexually assaulting inmate at jail he supervised

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A former Cherokee County deputy, who up until Tuesday was a supervisor at the jail, is facing criminal charges himself.
Richard Gilleland, 53, is accused of sexually assaulting a female inmate at the very jail he supervised.
Channel 2's Alyssa Hyman sat down with Sheriff Frank Reylonds on Thursday afternoon. The sheriff said two female inmates came forward with allegations but there wasn't enough evidence to support charges for a second victim.
"We work hard to build trust and confidence with our citizens, and in cases like, this we're going to police ourselves and we take this very seriously, and this is something. I'm not going to tolerate," Reynolds said.
The sheriff walks us through what exactly the former deputy is accused of doing, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat after the game.
