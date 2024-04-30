Ex-Woodstock officer bonds out after involuntary manslaughter indictment, records show

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A former Woodstock police officer, indicted by a grand jury for involuntary manslaughter after allegedly shooting and killing a 20-year-old during a police chase, has bonded out of jail after being in custody since last Monday.

According to records from the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, Grant Matthew Shaw, the former Woodstock officer, was booked on April 22 and was in custody at the county jail for a week.

He was indicted by a grand jury on April 20 and turned himself in two days later, for the shooting death of 20-year-old Emmanuel Millard in October 2023.

Millard was involved in a police chase on Oct. 12, 2023. He died the following Saturday, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Channel 2 Action News reported in 2023 that Millard had crashed his vehicle during the chase and as police pulled him out of the car, an officer fired and hit him.

Shaw, the officer who fired the shot, later resigned from his position the same month.

On Monday night, Shaw bonded out on a $50,000 bond, according to the jail records.

