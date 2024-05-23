Deputies searching for missing man last seen near downtown Canton

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man.
Jonathan Rodriguez, 22, was last seen near Brick Mill Drive at around 7 a.m. Thursday.
He may be near downtown Canton.
He is five feet, ten inches tall, and weighs approximately 200 lbs.
He was last seen wearing dark pants and a light-colored zip-up hoodie.
Deputies are concerned about his well-being.
If you see him, please call 911.
