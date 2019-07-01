Deer roaming neighborhood with trash can lid stuck over its neck

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - People who live in a Woodstock neighborhood are worried about a deer seen roaming the streets with a trash can lid stuck around its neck.
"We knew it didn't look right. (My husband) thought it was a purse. He thought it was a bag," said homeowner Amy Hartley.
Some of the neighbors have tried to rescue the deer and free it from the lid but haven't had any success. They say it's been a few weeks and the deer is getting skinnier.
We're speaking with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources to find out how they can help, on Channel 2 Action News at 4.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}