Deer roaming neighborhood with trash can lid stuck over its neck

    CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - People who live in a Woodstock neighborhood are worried about a deer seen roaming the streets with a trash can lid stuck around its neck.

    "We knew it didn't look right. (My husband) thought it was a purse. He thought it was a bag," said homeowner Amy Hartley.

    Some of the neighbors have tried to rescue the deer and free it from the lid but haven't had any success. They say it's been a few weeks and the deer is getting skinnier.

    We're speaking with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources to find out how they can help, on Channel 2 Action News at 4. 

