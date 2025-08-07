Day at the lake ends with broken back, skull and more for Woodstock football player

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — A student at Woodstock High School didn’t start the first day of his senior year with the rest of his classmates.

Blake, 17, was spending the day at the lake with his friends last month when he fell and suffered major injuries.

According to a GoFundMe campaign started to benefit his family, the high school football player fell more than 15 feet into rocks and logs. He was rescued and rushed into emergency surgery at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.

He spent several days in the ICU with a fractured back, skull, sinus cavity, internal bleeding, torn spleen, kidney damage and several cracked ribs.

Blake has since been released and is working on recovering at home.

His family says that his shoulder is bothering him more than his back, but that he is keeping a positive attitude and is focusing on healing.

"While he’s definitely bummed to miss [the first day of senior year], he’s determined to come back stronger and finish the year on a high note," family members wrote.

