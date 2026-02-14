Crosswalk changes coming to popular metro Atlanta downtown area

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Visitors to downtown Woodstock are going to notice some construction starting in March.

The city of Woodstock will begin construction on the Elm Street Pedestrian Crossing, a project designed to improve safety and accessibility for pedestrians along the Main Street corridor.

Preconstruction work is scheduled to start on March 2 when Elm Street between Main and Wall streets will permanently close to vehicle traffic. Full construction on the crossing is slated to begin on March 16.

The first phase of the project features a 12-foot-wide pedestrian crossing at the intersection of Main and Elm streets. Construction on the crossing is expected to take about 90 days.

Once the crossing is finished, work will continue on the signal and mast arm over Main Street, which city officials expect to finalize within the following three to four months.

Deputy City Manager Coty Thigpen said the project is intended to improve traffic flow by consolidating various crossings while making the area safer for those on foot. Thigpen emphasized that the project is designed to support the existing character of the downtown district.

“This project builds on what makes downtown Woodstock special, being a vibrant and walkable community,” Thigpen said. “By consolidating crossings, we’re improving traffic flow while enhancing the pedestrian experience. It’s about making it easier and safer for people to enjoy downtown and continuing the tradition of creating spaces where people want to gather and build community.”

During the construction period, drivers may encounter occasional single-lane closures on Main Street while crews are working. However, the city will maintain access to the public parking lot located next to Reformation Brewery. Delivery vehicles and visitors can reach that lot via Mill and Wall streets.

Following the completion of the crossing and signal installation, the city will move into the design phase for a pedestrian plaza extending from Main to Market streets. This next step will include a public input process inviting residents, businesses and stakeholders to help determine the layout and features of the new space.

