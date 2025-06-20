Completion of Noonday Creek Trail extension from Woodstock to Cobb County pushed to spring 2026

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Crews have been working on extending the Noonday Creek Trail from Woodstock, in Cherokee County, to the Noonday Creek Trail in Cobb County for more than a year.

You will eventually be able to go from Woodstock to Alabama by foot or by bike. But thanks to weather delays, you may have to wait a little longer.

A city official expects completion of the trail extension by spring 2026. It was pushed back a few months from its expected completion later this year.

People who travel down Highway 92 near Interstate 575 have seen work being done south of the Noonday Creek bridge.

But weather delays have curtailed the progress at the site next to Noonday Creek.

“Much of the project site is in a low-lying area, so not only do we experience delays during rainfall events, but we also face prolonged site challenges even after the rain has subsided,” Chris Luly, City of Woodstock Capital Improvement Plan administrator, said Friday.

Severe Weather Team 2 has been tracking the wet weather for the past month to summer, and verified that May experienced more precipitation than usual - more than 3 inches above the average.

Construction of the trail extension started in January 2024 near Noonday Park on Shallowford Road in unincorporated Cobb County.

Woodstock’s Noonday Creek Trail links Highway 92, downtown Woodstock and Towne Lake Parkway. Cobb County’s Noonday Creek Trail stretches seven miles from the Bell’s Ferry Road trailhead to Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park.

The groundbreaking to link the trails took place back in December 2023 and included officials from the city of Woodstock, Cobb and Cherokee counties.

“We are so excited to finally get to tie into a strong, existing, trail-focused community in Cobb County and become the bridge into the rest of Cherokee County through this connection,” said Woodstock Mayor Michael Caldwell at the groundbreaking. “It’s an exciting day when a city that is as vibrant and lifestyle-focused as Woodstock becomes part of a regional infrastructure network in a significantly larger way,”

“The Cobb Board of Commissioners and especially Commissioner JoAnn Birrell are excited about this trail, the connection that it will have to the Bells Ferry trailhead in Cobb County, and the connection that this will continue to broaden throughout the region,” Cobb County Commission Chairwoman Lisa Cupid said in 2023.

From Noonday Creek Park, Cobb County’s trail system is expected to tie into the Silver Comet Trail, one of the longest paved trails in the United States, that goes from Cobb County to the Georgia-Alabama state line, according to information the city of Woodstock.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Cobb County officials for an update on the link-up with the Silver Comet Trail.

