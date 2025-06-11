More showers, storms through the weekend

If you’re wondering whether the weather has been wetter than usual – the answer is yes.

In May, we had over 7 inches of rain, more than 3 inches above the average. And the showers and storms have continued through June.

The forecast for the next five days has scattered to numerous showers and storms as we wrap up the week and go through the weekend.

We will keep some scattered showers and storms as we begin next week as well.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz will be tracking it LIVE on Channel 2 Action News.

