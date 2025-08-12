City of Woodstock moves forward with intersection improvement project

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — A construction plan, nine years in the making, to improve an intersection in Woodstock is moving forward.

The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners has been working on an improvement project for the intersection of Highway 92 and Trickum Road since 2016.

At their August 5 meeting, the board voted to award a construction services agreement to Backbone Infrastructure, LLC.

Woodstock officials say dual left turn lanes will be added to all approaches to that intersection.

At Gunnin Road, Trickum Road will be realigned and widened to create a “High-T” intersection, which won’t have a traffic signal.

Medians will be added to Trickum Road to control access to commercial driveways.

The project is federally funded at 80%, with SPLOST dollars providing the remaining non-federal match of 20% Ten percent of the non-federal 20% match is funded by the City of Woodstock.

Once work begins, officials estimate it will take one year to complete.

