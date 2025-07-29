City of Woodstock asks public to weigh in on transport plan, will hold open house

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — The City of Woodstock is asking for public comment on its 2025 Comprehensive Transportation Plan, with an open house scheduled for Monday at 6 p.m. at the Chambers at City Center.

The plan, presented by City Council Member Rob Hogan at a work session, aims to enhance vehicular and pedestrian traffic flow and public parking through innovative smart technologies and infrastructure projects.

“The goal of the city is to continually improve the vehicular and pedestrian traffic flow as well as public parking,” Rob Hogan, who serves on the Woodstock Planning Commission, said in a statement.

According to the announcement from the City of Woodstock, the 2025 Comprehensive Transportation Plan outlines 41 major projects, including completed, ongoing, and future constructions, along with 74 conceptual projects yet to be designed.

The city said key projects include the Brownlee Road Connection and the Haney Road Extension II, both part of Woodstock’s grid street program.

The plan also discusses use of the Gridsmart system, which provides lane detection and traffic count statistics to optimize signal coordination and records traffic in 15-minute intervals, according to city officials.

Residents, businesses, and visitors are encouraged to provide feedback on the plan to help prioritize community improvements. To learn more or provide input, head online to the City of Woodstock here.

