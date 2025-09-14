Cherokee County sheriff’s office searching for missing man with mental health concerns

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing man with mental health concerns.
Kevin Heilfron was last seen near Lake Koinonia Drive on Wednesday, Sept. 10.
He is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a thin build. The sheriff’s office said he may be driving to Las Vegas, Nevada, in a black 2023 Subaru Impreza.
If you have information on his location, the sheriff’s office asks you to contact them at 770-928-0239 or 911.
