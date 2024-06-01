Cherokee County man sentenced to life in prison for sex abuse crimes against child

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Cherokee County man will serve the rest of his life in prison after being sentenced on Tuesday for multiple sexual abuse crimes against a child, officials say.

Bryan Lamar Gay, 52, of Holly Springs was convicted on May 16 of two counts of aggravated sexual battery, two counts of aggravated child molestation, and three counts of child molestation.

Police say they first became aware of the abuse in January 2023 when a middle school child informed them of the sexual abuse. The child first told her mother, who contacted Holly Springs Police.

The child and her younger sibling participated in forensic interviews, along with other family members.

“This defendant subjected a family to decades of grooming and sexual abuse of young children. One of these children, who is now an adult, said she would have taken this secret to the grave, had the victim in this case not come forward,” said Assistant District Attorney Alana J. Driscoll, of the Special Victims Unit, who prosecuted this case on behalf of the State. “This man systematically manipulated people he purported to love, building trust, only to harm innocent children.”

