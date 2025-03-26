Cherokee County man indicted on rape, aggravated assault charges

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office say they have indicted a man after a five-day trial on rape, family violence, aggravated assault, and false imprisonment charges.

Officials say they learned of an incident where rape was involved after an allegation against 45-year-old Nicholas J. Mittenmeyer of Woodstock.

The CSO say a former intimate partner of Mittenmeyer’s reported a rape that occurred in June 2023 at a Woodstock home.

Officials learned the relationship ended two years prior, but the two remained in contact.

Officials say the victim accused of Mittenmeyer of pressuring her for sex. When she declined, he forced himself onto her. She told Mittenmeyer, “No!” and to stop, but he did not.

Because of the nature of their relationship, the victim did not call 911 after the act because she did not think she would be believed.

Days later, the victim confronted Mittenmeyer about the sexual assault, recorded their conversation and he can be heard acknowledging the incident and expressed regret.

Mittenmeyer was found guilty of all three charges and will be sentenced later.

