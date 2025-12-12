Cherokee County is switching to new emergency phone alert system

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Cherokee County Emergency Management Agency is in the process of moving its emergency phone alerts to a new system.

The county will move to the Rave Emergency Notification System from Motorola instead of the current provider, OnSolve CodeRED, which suffered a cybersecurity incident last month.

The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners approved the switch unanimously at its previous board meeting last week.

Those county residents who want to receive emergency phone alerts will have to sign up with the new system when it’s ready.

A Cherokee County spokesperson told Channel 2 Action News that the county is currently undergoing onboarding for the system and will release more information about how to sign up when the system is ready.

The county has a five-year contract with Motorola, according to the county. Year one is expected to cost no more than $42,000, which includes the onboarding, with years two through five to cost $33,000.

OnSolve CodeRED “was the victim of a targeted cyber-attack by an organized cybercriminal group” that damaged the OnSolve CodeRED environment, the county said last month.

“OnSolve CodeRED recommends that any OnSolve CodeRED user change their password on their other online accounts,” the county suggested.

The spokesperson would not verify whether this incident impacted the decision to switch to the new system.

