Person accidentally shot during dismissal at DeKalb high school

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A person in the parking lot of a DeKalb County high school was shot during dismissal on Friday afternoon.

School district officials say someone who is not a student at Stephenson High School was in a car in the parking lot when they were accidentally shot.

The person, whose identity has not been released, is on the way to the hospital.

Officials only say the victim is stable, but did not comment on the severity of any injuries.

Investigators are still looking into how the victim was accidentally shot.

