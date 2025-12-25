Cherokee County commissioners approve purchase of Ball Ground Gym for $350,000

BALL GROUND, Ga. — Cherokee County leaders approved the purchase of the Ball Ground Gym for use in a recreational expansion plan.

According to the county’s Board of Commissioners, the purchase of the gym in Ball Ground will cost $350,000.

Commissioners approved the purchase, with plans to update the facility and Lions Field, including lighting improvements.

The county will convert tennis courts to pickleball courts, pave the city parking lot and pay the City of Ball ground for parks and recreation uses at the city’s discretion, officials said.

Ball Ground will still have access to the gym for city-sponsored events, but Cherokee County Recreation and Parks will manage the facility and gym programming.

